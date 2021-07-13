Assam thwarts Mizoram encroachment attempts in Lailapur

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 12: Over 100 Mizo civilians accompanied by Mizoram police intruded into the constitutional territory of Cachar district and disrupted works being undertaken by the forest department, government of Assam. As per information, a jungle track was being cleared by Forest and PWD officials for taking up forest protection works as repeated efforts are being made from the Mizoram side for deforesting and degrading the Inner Line Reserve Forest. On Saturday morning, around 25mts ahead of the already deployed Kulicherra neutral force CRPF camp, Mizo citizens, and Mizoram police barricaded the entry towards Dholakhal Kulicherra stream en route to Assam’s Upper Phainom LP School which was earlier bombed by Mizo miscreants last year on November 7.

Assam police and officials rushed to the spot but were met by a mob of Mizoram miscreants who threatened the officials with abusive language and weapons like axe and sickle despite the area being well inside Assam. Assam police tried to convince them politely and requested them to leave the place but they steadfastly refused. On further requests, they claimed that they will not move but also not allow people from Assam side to enter the area.

With rising tensions, Assam police pushed the mob back across the Kulicherra stream. Thereafter, Mizoram police and civilians camped across the stream blocking pathway to Upper Phainom School. Further, in the early hours on Sunday, two blasts were also heard close to the Kulicherra CRPF camp. However, no damage or casualties have been reported. The situation is under control and close watch. Police and paramilitary forces have been patrolling in the Assam border area in the Cachar district.