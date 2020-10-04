Sunday, October 4
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Assam to mourn the demise of Emir of Kuwait today

Assam to mourn the demise of Emir of Kuwait today

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Assam will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on October 4 (Sunday) throughout India.”

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences describing him as a “beloved leader” of the Arab world and a “close friend” of India.

PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply