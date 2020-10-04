Assam to mourn the demise of Emir of Kuwait today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Assam will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on October 4 (Sunday) throughout India.”

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences describing him as a “beloved leader” of the Arab world and a “close friend” of India.

PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.