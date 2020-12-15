Assam to target markets of ASEAN and BBN countries, indicates CM

Sonowal interacts with industrialists through a webinar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: Assam government is un-relentingly pursuing its mission to make an Atmanirbhar Assam based on the balanced synergy between technology, skill and hard labour, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Sonowal said his government has been trying to make Assam a hot spot in the landscape of South East Asian countries with the help of all sections of the people of the state. He also said that with adequate emphasis on agriculture and its allied sectors, Assam can capture markets of ASEAN and BBN countries.

The fact that Assam is on the threshold of being a landmark destination in the bloc of ASEAN and BBN countries, Sonowal said that the unprecedented importance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the prime reason for the transformation of Assam and other northeastern states.

Interacting at a webinar of Young Leaders Forum organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the chief minister said that he being a son of a farmer, blessed by the teachings of his parents, his academic and spiritual teachers and people of all sections of the state, he is in a position to serve the state as the chief minister.

Stating that from the challenges of life, many lessons can be learnt, Sonowal said that one should not fight shy of problems in life. The goal of life should be to enrich the life with the lessons learnt from experiences and taste successes in life.

Stating that pursuing the life in search of wealth is not a bad proposition, Sonowal observed that in the journey of life one should try to become honest. Encouraged by the Prime Minister, Sonowal said that he himself is putting in 12 to 14 hours of hard labour every day. He at the same time urged upon everybody to put in hard labour and maintain a healthy mind, soul and body.

Replying to a question, Sonowal said that since the time of his involvement with AASU and NESO, he has been trying very hard for a pollution free and migration-free state.

Therefore, immediately after coming to power in 2016, his government took a pledge to make Assam free from pollution, insurgency, migration and corruption. He also said that his government has drawn a broad roadmap to expedite the growth of the state.

The chief minister thanked ICC and Young Leaders Forum for organising the programme. He at the same time urged upon the ICC to keep working in tandem to motivate the young industrialists and entrepreneurs to script socio-economic and industrial development in the state.