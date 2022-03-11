Assam: Two Arrested With Contraband Items

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 10: Diphu police on Thursday intercepted an auto rickshaw without a number plate near Daldali Forest Gate and recovered 13.688 kgs of ganja from the passengers.

In this connection two persons were arrested who have been identified as Ashok Sahani (42) and Moneswar Singh (30), both residents of Lanka, Punjabi Basti, Ward No, 4, under Lanka Police Station, Hojai district.

In another incident, a husband and a wife duo were found with brown sugar who were on their way to Diphu.

The police intercepted an auto rickshaw that the couple were riding at Dhansiri Railway crossing and recovered 10 soap cases filled with brown sugar weighing a total of 123 grams from the possession of the couple.

The couple has been identified as Md Mujamil Hussain (22) and his wife Muslima Khatoon (20) residents of Salkhatipather village under Dhing Police Station, Nagaon district.

The recovered items were seized under the physical supervision of the deputy superintendent of Police (Border), APS, Jaduram Malakar.