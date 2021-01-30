Assam yet to make use of Nirbhaya Fund

Over Rs 13 crore for setting up of command centre remain unutilised since 2016

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: Assam government has failed to set up a command and control centre (CCC) for monitoring the Public Service Vehicles (PSV’s) in the state as per recommendation of the Centre to ensure security and safety of women, child and elderly persons in the state.

The setting up of CCC is one of the suggestions of National Road Safety Council (NRSC) for tracking of vehicles soon after the horrifying Nirbhaya gangrape incident in Delhi on December 12, 2012.

A committee headed by Justice (Retd.) JS Verma looked into the issue of provision of adequate safety measures and amenities for women. The committee had given several recommendations, one of them being that “all buses should be fitted with tamper proof GPS systems.”

Taking a step towards implementing the aforementioned recommendation of the committee, the Centre on November 28, 2016 issued a notification numbered GSR 1095(E), amending the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 by introducing Rule 125-H of those Rules making the fitment of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices with Emergency Panic Button mandatory for public service vehicles and goods vehicles with national permit in the country.

“However, only seven states of the country followed the recommendation of the committee. Meghalaya is the only state of the Northeast to follow the instruction and set up a CCC for tracking of all kinds of public transport in a bid to check crime against women, child and elderly persons,” National Road Safety Council (NRSC) member Dr. Kamaljeet Singh Soi said while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

“The transport department despite receiving funds under the Nirbhaya framework from ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), has not yet established a command and control centre for monitoring the PSV’s in the state. Furthermore, while the department has called for registration of VLTD manufacturers, without adopting a common layer backend which should be certified by the testing agencies as specified under Rule 126 of CMV Rules 1989 and should be integrated with VAHAN, it has also encouraged cartelization by a few VLTD manufacturers to undertake the implementation of Rule 125H,’’ Dr Soi said.

Dr Soi said the transport department has also flouted the governing standards and laid rules by allowing VLTD manufacturers to use a third party private backend system for fitments of VLT devices in the state which is not certified as per the standard of AIS 140 and is not integrated with VAHAN.

Dr Soi also alleged that the transport commissioner is illegitimately allowing a third party private backend system with respect to the fitments of VLT devices in the state which is in clear contradiction and defiance to the AIS 140 standard as well as the notification issued by the MoRTH.

It is noteworthy, that state has called for registrations of VLTD manufacturers in a haste to deliberately flout the laid rules and governing standards issued in this regard encouraging cartelization of a few VLTD manufacturers who intend to use a non-certified backend either directly or through their dealers in the state which shall indeed perpetuate dummy VLT fitments or fitment of non-compliant VLT devices in the state defying the main objective behind Rule 125H for women safety and security, he said.

Moreover, the procedures adopted by the transport department are to camouflage with the MoRTH with respect to implementation of the rule as the way in which the department intends to implement it is a clear case of defiance of the notifications and guidelines issued by the Union government vide GSR 1095(E) dated 28-11-2016, SO 1663 (E) dated 18-04-2018 and SO 5453 (E) dated 25-10-2018.

“The command and control centre (CCC) has to be authorized by the state Government and it shall be used to provide interface to various stakeholders such as state emergency response centre, the transport department or regional transport offices, VLT device manufacturers and their authorized dealers, testing agencies, permit holders, etc. as per code of practice of AIS 140. The CCC has also to provide feed to the VAHAN data base with regard to the over speeding, device health status and other parameters in real-time, he said.

The state is duty-bound to comply with the laid rules and governing standard in a legitimate manner and therefore Dr Soi has asked the state government to revoke call of empanelment/registration of VLTD manufacturers immediately, till the time they adopt a common layer backend system for implementation of rule 125H of the CMV Rules 1989 pertaining to mandatory fitment of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices and emergency button in PSV’s and Goods Vehicles with NP plying across the state.

He also said although the transport department has already received a fund of Rs 13 crore from the MoRTH as Centre’s share under Nirbhaya Funding Scheme which is mandatory to be used for the CCC to monitor the movement of vehicles and handling of emergency alerts in case of any emergency, the department has called for the subject empanelment of VLTD manufacturers without establishing the command centre and without finalizing a certified common layer backend system integrated with VAHAN for fitments of VLTD’s in the state.