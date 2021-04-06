Assamese community is incomplete without religious minority- Bhaskarjyoti Bora

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, April 5: The Assamese community is incomplete without the religious minorities in the state. Assam Talks input editor Bhaskarjyoti Bora said this in a public meet held on the occasion of Darrang Iitehad Front’s Second Annual Anniversary at Botabari.

Bora emphasised on greater Assam and said- if the religious minority stop recording their languages as Assamese, the Assamese will no longer be the state language. He told that the people of belonging to this community must study more about our cultures and mix with the mainstream Assamese by heart. Bora further said people of Dalgaon are very much hard working. Producing Africa product, they are contributing to the states revenue as well, he said.

Meanwhile, he urged govt to uplift the farmers.