Assam’s likely first positive COVID-19 case surfaces in Jorhat

Jail cum quarantine centre for those violating home isolation notices

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 21: A four and half year old girl has, reportedly, tested positive for novel coronavirus in the lab at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here on Saturday.

This is possibly the first case in Assam to test positive for COVID-19.

Confirming this on Saturday, Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the sample had been sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre under ICMR at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for a recheck.

Karoti said that the result was expected on Sunday afternoon.

“The case is from Pulibor, of a four and half year old child who came from Bihar. The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19,” she said.

“ASHA, ANM and MPW had visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and tested and today evening, the result had come,” Korati further said. .

Korati said that they had started contact tracing and that everybody was being placed under home isolation, including the ASHA, etc .The family has been shifted to JMCH isolation ward.

Meanwhile, taking stringent preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus the Jorhat district administration has taken up a slew of measures including the designation of the Bhogamukh Model Hospital here as jail cum quarantine facility for those violating 14 days home isolation orders issued by the district administration from Friday.

Anyone found violating the notice will be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1,860 read with under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and will be deported to the centre with immediate effect, the order further said

The district administration has also ordered all shopping malls except the food and essential commodities sections to remain closed till March 31.

All weekly haats and bazaars have also been asked to remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect. Any violation of this order would be dealt with strictly under provisions of the law, the order further said.

Congregations in churches, temples, mosques (including the offering of jumna namaz on Friday) and other religious places of worship have also been banned in Jorhat by the administration as a preventive measure.

The district transport officer has been directed to monitor truck drivers and helpers in the trucks coming into Jorhat.

The DTO has been asked to record the names and addresses of the truck drivers and helpers, track their routes and issue quarantine if required.

The DTO has been further directed to ensure that all buses stop at ISBT and do not move beyond that point. Passengers too must alight and board the buses only at ISBT and that records of passengers must be kept. No bus should pick up or drop any passenger at any other spot on roads.

From Friday the district administration had begun issuing notices for 14 days home isolation to all those who landed in Jorhat by planes and trains from other parts of India. About 264 people who landed in the planes coming from Delhi and Kolkata had been issued the notices and remain in home isolation for a period of 14 days.

The post offices and banks and all private and government establishments have been asked to keep sanitizers and handwashing soaps and water in readiness in front of their establishment’s and ATMS from on Saturday.The Jorhat district administration has also asked the people to observe Janata Curfew and remain indoors from 7 am to 9 pm.