ATASU Bam Rajabari Branch Committee Formed

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 21: A general meeting was organised in the Bam Rajabari Naam Ghar premises on Sunday where All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Bam Rajabari Branch Committee was formed. Khagen Bhuyan, senior citizen of the area, presided over the meeting. Sumeet Kumar Handique, general secretary of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Sivasagar sub-division committee and Jayanta Gogoi spoke about the aims and objectives of the organisation and appeal all to work for the equal development and equal decency for the Ahom community along with all other communities. Kamal Dowerah was selected as president, Samiran Borgohain was selected as working president, Manakh Borgohain was selected as general secretary of Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Bam Rajabari Branch Committee. In the meeting, several proposals were made to work for the educational, cultural and economic sectors of the area in the upcoming days.