ATF activists arrested in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 28: Dibrugarh police arrested two activists of Adivasi Tiger’s Force (ATF) on Sunday from Chabua area of Dibrugarh. The duo have been identified as Sushil Orang and Saharai Orang. Police has also recovered one .22 pistol, one magazine and one round of live ammunition from them.

Talking to reporters at Dibrugarh superintendent of police Prateek Vijay Thube said, “Based on specific input received by police on Sunday an operation was launched by Dibrugarh Police led by Additional SP (HQ), Padmanabh Baruah, Dibrugarh Officer in charge Rajib Saikia and Chabua Officer in charge Tulumoni Duorah at Sealkotee tea estate under Chabua police station in Dibrugarh and nabbed them with arms.”

“Search operation is still continued to nab other cadres as per the lead provided by the arrested cadres. We are investigating about their connection within the district and outside the district,” he said.

All the Adivasi militant outfits in Assam including Adivasi Cobra Militants of Assam(ACMA) Birsa Commando Force(BCF), All Adivasi National Liberation Army( AANLA), Santhali Tiger Force(STF) and Adivasi People’s Army(APA) are currently in ceasefire mode.