ATM hacker arrested at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 29: Nagaon traffic police led by Officer in charge, Nagaon Traffic Branch arrested a notorious ATM hacker from a jewellery store situated at the heart of the town while he was trying to buy gold jewellery through a stolen ATM card. Police also seized four stolen ATM cards of various banks from his possession. According to sources, the arrested hacker has been identified as Abdul Hannan of Pachim Kawoimari village in the district. Sources claimed that the hacker basically targeted old aged people who visited SBI ATM booths to withdraw money from the ATM. Notably, the hacker used to first help them and then exchanged the ATM card with another.

Earlier, Hannan was also arrested in 2017 on the same charges. Additionally, a couple of months ago, he was also arrested when he exchanged the SBI ATM card of one Prafulla Goswami at the SBI ATM booth situated at Nagaon Joisree Cinema Hall Chariali. The sources informed that the police arrested Hannan on Tuesday noon from Bikaner Gems and Jewellery.