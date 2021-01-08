ATMA distributes registration certificates among 360 FIGs at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 8: Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), with a mission to spread awareness to small and marginal farmers, organised a ceremonial distribution of registration certificates as well as training programme at Nagaon Natya Mandir auditorium on Friday.

ATMA, the specific wings of the district agriculture department under special as well as individual initiatives of the deputy project director and the nodal officer of Assam Project for Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART) Rabijit Dutta Chaudhury for the first time organised such an event in the district.

Around 360 Farmers Interest Groups (FIG) of small and marginal farmers from undivided Nagaon district were trained in the programme and also distributed registration with certificates.

Ashok Kr Borthakur, district agriculture officer and other senior scientists from Nagaon Krishi Vikas Kendra, graced the occasion and also spoke about the technical aspects of farming as well as useful organizational mechanisms for mobilizing farmers’ collective self-help action to boost their economic growth and social standard.

During the event, FIGs, Commodity Interest Groups (CIG) and Women Interest Groups (WIG) were brought to field visit for reviewing the vegetables and mustard oil in the demo farming field at Khagarijan and Pakhimoria blocks respectively. Later, in an interaction with HT correspondent Rabijit Dutta Chaudhury, the nodal officer of APART and Deputy Project Director, Pulse, said that ATMA is on track to change towards farmers empowerment, community organisation and human resource development in planning, implementation and management of infrastructure through different schemes and development programmes on capacity building.