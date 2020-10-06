ATSU, workers’ union protest demanding paper mills revival

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Oct 6: The All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) Jagiroad and Deosal unit in association with Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mill Workers Union staged a protest rally on Monday demanding early revival of the paper mills.

The student leaders while criticising the state and the union governments urged upon them to implement the promises made during the election campaign.

They further pointed out that the government has been turning a deaf ear to the basic needs of the employees of both the mills who have been barred from their salaries since the last couple of years.

“The issue which is now at the NCLT’s court may be handed over to private parties if the government does not take appropriate measures on time causing threat to the very survival of its employees,” the TSU maintained. The students’ body further expressed serious concern over the reluctant attitude of the government and threatened to boycott BJP in the upcoming assembly polls if their demands were not met at the earliest. The protest rally was also attended by Kagaj Nigam Karmi Union (KNKU) secretary Ananda Bordoloi and Cachar Paper Mill Workers Union President Manobendra Chakravarty among others.