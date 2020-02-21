Saturday, February 22
Attack on Hagrama’s wife: ABSU denies role

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 21: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has refuted the media reports about it’s involvement in pelting of stones on BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary’s wife Sewly Mohilary at Ultapani in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

Miscreants pelted stones on Sewly when she was visiting a Shiva Temple at Ultapani at around 5.30 pm of February 20.

Speaking to media, Sewly said that ABSU workers were behind the attack.

“Such allegations are baseless and far from truth,” ABSU’s Kokrajhar district unit’s general secretary Swmdwn Brahma told reporters here on Friday.

“We have no hand behind this attack. We condemn the attack on a woman and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in it,” Brahma said.

Meanwhile, various organisations, including Bathow Dhwrwm Sangha, All Bodo Women Welfare Federation have condemned the attack on Sewly Mohilary and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in it.

