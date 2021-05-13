Attempt to murder charges on SOP violators: DGP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: The police will slap charges of ‘attempt to murder’ on anyone violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) from now onwards, state’s director general of police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said here on Wednesday.

Mahanta along with chief secretary Jishnu Barua released the fresh SOP to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the state on Wednesday extending the curfew hours from 2 pm to 5 am prohibiting all kinds of public gatherings.

“We will not shy away to apply force on violators. Attempt to murder case-like charges will be faced by those organising private function, party, get together,” the DGP said.

“If we come to know that anyone has been organising any kind of functions or partying with a gathering, the police will book them under stringent charges. They will not only be held responsible for conspiring against the society but will be booked,” Mahanta said.

“Even if someone slaps a case on police, our personnel will not hesitate to lathi-charge upon them. This is a crisis time and force will be applied against violators of SOP,” he said.

The DGP asked the people of the state to strictly follow all the rules of the new SOP.

“Reports are coming of people closing shops from the front and working from inside, such shopkeepers will be in deep trouble and booked under the NDMA act,” he said.

“Containment zones will be zero tolerance zones. No drama would be tolerated in such places. Many people use Covid-19 excuses to come out, if such people are caught and found violating the SOP rules in any sense they will be jailed,” he said.

No crowding will be tolerated outside any building, shopping complex, markets. Police may have to resort to lathi charge in such cases even during relaxation period (05:00 AM – 01:00 PM),” he added.