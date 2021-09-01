Atul Bora flags off CRPF cycle rally from Jorhat to Delhi; Lovlina motivates rallyists

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 31: Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora on Tuesday flagged off a cycle rally from CRPF 119 Battalion headquarters at Rowriah here to Rajghat, New Delhi as part of the nationwide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

To motivate the rallyists was Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who recalled the contributions of CRPF jawans who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the nation.

25 CRPF personnel led by Hanumant Singh Rawat of DIG range, Khatkatti will be part of the team representing the East Zone and reach Delhi on October 2.

The group of cyclists from here will travel a distance of 360 kms from Jorhat to Guwahati via Sarupathar in Golaghat district, Manja, Doboka, Nagaon, Jagiroad in five days. The team will be joined by another group from GC CRPF, Guwahati on September 5.

The team will cover a distance of 2,413 kms passing through several historical places in Siliguri, Patna, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

Likewise, three more CRPF teams from KanyaKumari representing the South Zone, Jammu and Kashmir in North and from Sabarmati Ashram in the West zone have simultaneously started the rally from their respective places to Raj Ghat.

The event was graced by Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.