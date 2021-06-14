Atul Bora visits Nazira Pork Processing Factory

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 13: State agriculture minister Atul Bora on Saturday visited the pork processing factory, the first of its kind in the country, which is being set up at a cost of around 11.4 crores at Sanbasa in Nazira.

The Minister said that the new ministry under Himanta Biswa Sarma was committed to uplift the rural economy and building such an atmosphere where the young educated people would feel inspired to take up agriculture and allied works rather than waiting for a government job.

He said that the government has already distributed 7340 tractors and 30000 power tillers besides scores of thrashers and other farm machinery to the youths of the states. Bora said that the factory at Nazira, when completed, will be able to process 40 MT of pig meat which will require over 400 adult pigs daily. It will be able to fulfill the demand of entire NE states besides exporting to other countries. He added that the African Swine Fever suddenly disrupted pigs movement from one place to another and reduced its population in Assam, but it will improve soon.

Referring to the requirement of pig meat in the NE, the Minister said that pigs worth Rs 500 crore had been supplied by the traders in Punjab and Haryana to Nagaland alone.

Earlier, the Minister visited the milk processing unit, being built at a cost of around 3 crore at Nazira. Dr Jagadish Barman, the veterinary officer in Nazira who had been taking a pivotal role in developing the veterinary projects said that the milk processing unit was almost complete and only the electrification work was being renovated now. It will be able to process 10000 litres of milk daily. Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, SDO Nazira, Sabyasachi Kashyap and the district officers were present on the occasion.