Atul, Phani visit Dima Hasao, review COVID situation

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 11: State agriculture and veterinary minister Atul Bora and food and civil supplies minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury reviewed the COVID-19 situation in a high level meeting at circuit house here in the presence of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa and other senior officials on Monday.

Both the ministers reviewed the COVID-19 situation with the MLA BB Hagjer, NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa, executive members (EMs) Ngamrothang Hmar and Paudaming Newme, principal secretary cum DC Amitabh Rajkhowa and SP Bir Bikram Gogoi, officials of the departments, few farmers and the traders.

Lauding the leadership of Debolal Gorlosa during the pandemic, Bora said that Dima Hasao and its people are together tackling the current crisis in a remarkable way. He also took stock of the availability of smooth flow of essential commodities in the district.

Stating about the prevailing African Swine fever in some parts of the state and Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast, he stated that Dima Hasao has been lucky to not have been infected of the disease so far. He ensured that veterinary department is taking all steps necessary to prevent the swine fever enter in Dima Hasao .

Briefing media about the objective of their visit to Dima Hasao, the minister said that he had a through meeting with all the concern departments and any help required from the Council will be rendered by the State government. Ensuring sufficient availability of the food stock, the minister also conveyed that on direction of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal the farmers and cultivators are being facilitated with all assistance in a prioritized scale.

He said that for establishment of Horticulture College, Cold storage and for Organic farming government will extend all support to the NCHAC.

Bora said that due to COVID-19 the farmers has faced with dangerous of several crore rupees worth of Agri and diary product products.

He said that due to elimination of middle man in Agri trade the farmers of stars are able to earn considerable profit selling their products.

Bora said under several schemes like MMSGUY farmers are getting benefit he also said that in valley tractor will also be provided to the beneficiaries.

The minister said a list of farmers effected due to COVID-19 lock down is prepared so that there are adequately taken care for.

He also instructed the deputy commissioner to keep a tab on the prices of commodities and that prices should be fixed so as to ensure uniformity in the market and no undue advantage of the situation is taken by any person.