Atul’s convoy meets with accident in M’laya 

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 29: The convoy of Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora met with an accident in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya this morning.

However, the minister Bora has not sustained any injuries in the accident.

According to the Ri Bhoi police, the accident occurred when the pilot vehicle escorting the minister towards Silchar skidded off the road near Umran Diary.

The high speed Pilot car lost its balance at a sharp turn as two Assam police constables who were accompanying the minister were injured in the accident.

“Two of the occupants of the vehicles were immediately taken to the Umsning outpost and administered medical treatment for their minor injuries,” police said.