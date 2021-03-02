ATWA suspends officials

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 1: The central committee of All Tiwa Women Association (ATWA) has suspended its president Junali Mithi and the assistant secretary Joyshree Dewri expressing resentment over irregularities against the organization committed by the duo.

In a meeting held on Sunday at Tiwa Cultural Bhawan, the organization put the charge of the president on Gouri Amsi Manta for the time being till a new president is elected on July 22 next during its foundation day.