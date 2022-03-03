Auditorium To Come Up In Taralangso In Two Years: CEM

48th Karbi Youth Festival begins with pomp and splendour

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 2: Although delayed due to the surge of Covid-19 in the state, finally the oldest ethnic festival of Northeast India, the 48th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) was kick started with pomp and splendour at the Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, which is 2 kms away from Diphu. The festival is being organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS).

The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang inaugurated the mega cultural event in the presence of a large gathering.

The inaugural programme started with the ‘Rongketong’-traditional cultural procession, by artists of various KCS Zones, from the artist’s camps to Hemphu Mukrang ground, where the ceremony was held.

The artists- young girls and boys, men and women dressed in traditional attires marched towards the Hemphu Mukrang ground with traditional dances to the rhythm of the beating of Karbi traditional drums and playing of flutes. The torchbearers of each Zones held Jambili Athon- Karbi totem pole and were followed by the artists.

At Hemphu Mukrang ground, the president of KCS, Chandra Sing Kro hoisted the KCS flag followed by the singing of KCS anthem by the cultural troupes of KCS Central Committee.

Kro in his message said that the KCS is always striving to work for the betterment of Karbi society and to bring Karbis together who are scattered across various districts of Assam and Northeastern states through culture.

He also mentioned that under the initiative of CEM Ronghang many development works for the beautification of Taralangso were underway. The construction of entrance gate, Nothengpi, repairing of KCS Central Committee office, renovation of Longmirjeng Open Stage, Zonal camps, boundary walls, etc.

Inaugurating the festival, the CEM said 33 artist camps for boys would be constructed. A 5,000 capacity auditorium through a state government sponsored scheme will be constructed at Taralangso and it will be completed within two years before the Golden Jubilee.

“The KYF has become the oldest and biggest ethnic festival in the North East. Not only Karbis but other ethnic tribes and communities residing in Karbi Anglong have come together to celebrate this festival. It is a platform to showcase our culture and tradition,” the CEM said.

He also said that there is work to be done for the development of Taralangso and the KAAC and KCS are working together.

Earlier, homage to legendary Karbi musician Ru Rangsina Sarpo and other departed souls was paid.

The KCS also felicitated CEM Ronghang for receiving the honorary doctorate degree from Bharat Virtual University in December last. He was presented with a citation and a Karbi traditional jacket.

Department exhibition stalls, ethnic villages, traditional dress sale-cum-exhibition stalls, market complex, etc. were also inaugurated.