Authorities mull cycling track along Deepor Beel attracting tourists 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Beautification of the Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati will be taken up to attract tourists.

A meeting was held to discuss issues relating to beautification of the Deepor Beel at the official chamber of Guwahati Development Department minister, Ashok Singhal at Janata Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

Minister Singhal, environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya along with PCCF, wildlife, Amit Sahai, DFO, wildlife, Guwahati and other officials discussed threadbare issues relating to water pollution in some parts of the wetland and the need to clear the waste.

The issue of realignment of the railway track in view of the eco-sensitivity of the wetland also figured in the meeting. Minister Suklabaidya said the proposal has been sent by his department to the government of India for realignment of the railway line running through the wetland which creates noise pollution and disturbs the migratory birds. Clearance from the National Green Tribunal is expected once the eco sensitive zone is declared by the concerned authorities.

To woo tourists, construction of a cycling track along the road is being mulled by the authorities.

Deepor Beel, a Ramsar site, is a perennial freshwater lake, located 10 km south-west of Guwahati city, famous for its biological and environmental importance. The wetland is also a bird sanctuary covering an area of 414 hectare within the larger spread of the wetland and shelters over 200 species of birds, including about 70 species of migratory birds. The wetland is also used by elephants as a major corridor.