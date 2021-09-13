Autonomous state issue not a closed chapter: Sorjon

UPLA disbands outfit, 387 cadres set to join mainstream

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 12: After almost 8 years of armed revolution, the United Peoples’ Liberation Army (UPLA) – a signatory of the recent tripartite Karbi Peace Accord – has formally disbanded itself in a ceremony held at their designated camp at Balipathar in Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

The disbandment of the outfit came in accordance with the peace pact signed by the MHA with six ethnic outfit on September 4.

A total of 387 cadres of UPLA are set to return home and join mainstream through the rehabilitation programme of the government.

UPLA is a splinter group formed by former members of UPDS in 2013 and was primarily active in Karbi Anglong district. Later, the outfit declared unilateral ceasefire with the government in 2018 and subsequently laid down arms in February, 2021.

Briefing the media on Sunday, the UPLA leadership expressed happiness over the government’s effort to bring peace in the region and solve the long-standing demand of the people of Karbi Anglong.

“We are not putting a full stop to the Autonomous State demand by signing the peace accord as it is being propagated by APHLC and 24+ organisation in Karbi Anglong. We have kept the door open for negotiating the statehood demand and shall pursue it in a democratic manner,” said the outfit chairman Sorjon Lo-eh.

Replying to a question of stiff opposition by 24+ organisation, the chairman said, “We have realised that we cannot attain statehood by means of arm revolution. It is only through dialogue that we can resolve the long-standing issue. A section of organisation is trying to take political advantage by spreading false propaganda among the public.”