Autonomous State issue not to come into peace pact: CM

First-ever DC conference concludes at Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 23: “The Autonomous State issues will not come up in the proposed peace accord to be signed with six extremist outfits of Karbi Anglong,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

Six extremist groups – Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCKL), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT) are ready to sign the peace pact with the Union government in New Delhi at the end of this month.

Social organisations of Karbi Anglong have been demanding for implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India for creation of an Autonomous State comprising Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“Autonomous State does not come into the peace accord,” the chief minister clarified while interacting with media persons here after the conclusion of the first ever deputy commissioner’s conference at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre here.

“All necessary arrangements for signing of the peace accord have been handed over to the Central government,” Sarma said.

Replying to a question from a journalist, the chief minister on the day of completion of 100 days of the state government, the chief minister has said that the Union government has finalised the draft agreement to be signed with the extremist groups.

“The government can call them for signing the peace deal at any time,” he has said.

Emerging from the 21 hours of marathon conference with the deputy commissioners at Diphu that started on Sunday, Sarma revealed that many positives came out of the conference as ways of preparing a development roadmap to bring faster growth for the state were deliberated upon.

The chief minister informed that discussion was held regarding the works which would be taken up, ongoing projects would be closely monitored and which will be completed in the next six months. Time-bound and strategic implementation of projects would be focused on to achieve growth on all parameters, he said.

He also said that ways to foster close coordination between civil and police administration were also discussed in the conference so that synergy can be achieved for better service delivery to the public.

Citing an example, he said that though police are ramping up the campaign against drugs, the rehabilitation of addicts has to be ensured by the civil administration for sustainable results.

In the conference, ministers and senior officers put up presentations of activities of various departments and urged the DCs for their cooperation in completing the projects.

The chief minister also informed that the next DC conference will be held at Tezpur within six months where the status of the decisions taken in Diphu conference would be reviewed.

Sarma said that discussion was also held about launching Mission Basundhara, which will deliver various government services like land mutation, updating of land records etc to the people at their homes through online mode without coming to government offices.

Achieving completion of Central schemes and projects within a stipulated time frame along with issues and challenges in manpower, financial resources, etc., at the district administration level were also discussed, he informed.

Several ministers along with senior officers of the state government also participated in the two-day conference.

Earlier, the chief minister also inaugurated the new wing of Diphu Circuit House.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, commissioners, secretaries, chief secretary and DCs from all districts of Assam, KAAC principal secretary Mukul Kr. Saikia and others were present at the conference.