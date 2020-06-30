Average speed of goods carrying trains in NFR increased

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: With proper planning, NFR has converted the unprecedented lockdown period into an opportunity to speed up maintenance work ever since regular passenger trains stopped plying throughout the country. The lock-down period provided some time gaps to take up track and other maintenance work, although freight carrying trains as well as parcel trains are running regularly with essentials items 24×7.

All these works were done with detailed planning and continuous monitoring by maintaining all COVID-19 related health protocols. The average speed of goods trains in NFR areas are continuously on the rise and the monthly average speed of goods trains up to June 28 increased from 24.3 kmph to 34.89 kmph over the same period last year.

Notably, an increase in the average speed of goods train minimizes the turnaround time of the wagons thereby enabling Railways to maximize the use of the wagons which is necessary to carry essential commodities to every part of North Eastern states in view of the present COVID-19 scenario in India.

The increased average speed, resulting from the elimination of detentions and speed restrictions due to asset failures, also contributes to energy conservation by decreasing fuel consumption. More than 1800 freight carrying and more than 800 parcel trains movements were done by NFR during the lock-down period up to June 28 to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential and other commodities within its jurisdiction.