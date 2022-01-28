Avid Bird Watcher Volunteers to Save Aquatic Wonderland

Gaurisagar Borpukhuri, ideal habitat for aquatic birds, suffer due to negligence

SIVASAGAR, Jan 27: Historic Gaurisagar Borpukhuri, along with the surrounding Garh-Khaowi (Jamuna canal) and the low lying swamps of Sontalichiga, Phukan Phadia, etc villages of Gaurisagar, is one of the best habitats for aquatic birds, especially the residential ones. However, the whole area has been long-neglected and has failed to grab the attention of both the government and the nature lovers of Assam.

About 12 km southwest of Sivasagar town, the Gaurisagar Borpukhuri (over 293 acres in the area including the banks) is one of the biggest such man-made lakes in the country. It was dug out as per the wish of the Bor-raja Phuleswari, (1722- 1731), queen consort of Ahom King Swargadeu Siva Singha (1714-1744). The queen built three temples on its banks for Lord Siva, Vishnu, and Lakshmi, which are almost in ruins now. She named it after Gauri or Durga, the deity of the Shakti worshippers, and hence came to be known as Gaurisagar.

While visiting the site on Jan 21, this correspondent observed that prolonged negligence and increasing anthropogenic activities in the whole region has resulted in the decreased presence of the migratory species of water birds like the bar-headed goose, various other swans, ducks, etc.

On the bank on the east of the tank, Gaurisagar Industrial Institute HS School, Gaurisagar Health Centre, the dilapidated buildings of Sericulture weaving center, and in the corner, the Jatiya Vidyalaya is situated. The weekly bazaar sheds, the Gaurisagar police station, and the Government Sericulture Farm offices and staff quarters are situated on the northern bank besides some private houses and a temple. The southern side is covered entirely by the Sericulture farm which lay neglected for a long time. Only a portion of it was cleared and the stems of the some trees had a smear of lime on the occasion of the recently concluded conference of the Sericulture Employees and officers.

The sprawling waters of this important waterbody is a natural habitat of huge numbers of Konua or White-Necked Storks (Ciconia Episcopus), Coots (Fulica Atra), Purple Moorhen (Porphyrio Porphyrio), White-Breasted Waterhen (Amaurornis Phoenicurus), Indian Moorhen (Gallinula Chloropus), Lesser Whistling Teals, Pani Bog (Egretta Intermedia), Wak Sarai (Nycticorax), Grebes, Darters or Snake Bird (Anhinga Rufa), Grey Herons (Ardea Cinerea), Green Bittern (Ardeola Striatus), Pond Heron (Ardeola Grayii), Bor Bog (Ardea Alba), Ghila Hanh (Anas Crecca), Chestnut Bittern (Ixobrychus Cinnamomeus), Kuruwa (Haliaeetus Leucoryphus) and many more water birds that feed on the aquatic insects, fish and the aquatic weeds like Saru Puni (Lemna Minor), Borpuni (Pistia Stratiotes), Boga Bhet (Nymphaea Esculenta), Nila Bhet (Nymphaea Stellata), Bih Meteka (Eichhornia Crassipes), Kolmow (Ipomoea Aquatica) and various types of reeds and grass grown in water.

The Forest Department officials have shown no interest till date in keeping and developing the huge water body exclusively for the birds to live and breed on the waterfront and the surrounding areas so that it becomes a congregation place for more and more birds. The banks of the tank are denuded of tall trees like Azar (Queen Crape Myrtle), Simalu (Silk Cotton Tree), Sotiona (Alstonia Scholaris), Khakan (Duabanga Sonneratioides), Mango and Bamboo grooves that once proudly welcomed the birds to perch, roost and breed. Besides this water body, the entire Gaurisagar area and the Dikhowmukh and Jakaichuk Mauja have become famous for the wintering birds due to mass awareness of nature conservation. Hiren Dutta, an avid bird watcher of Dikhowmukh has been taking the lead in this regard.

What adds to its attraction is the newly developed roads on all sides of the tank along its bank. It can be a major tourist attraction, especially in the winter season when the migratory species of aquatic birds congregate on the waterfront of the Borpukhuri in thousands. It is a sight rarely seen in other places when the winter visitors join in the chorus and the noisy ducks’ shrill voice can be heard from a far-off place at night. A bird watch tour in a corner can be a great advantage for the bird watchers but it would be interesting to see whether or not the Forest Department rises up to these ideas or visions for the development of the historic town.