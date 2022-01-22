Awareness Cum Training Programme Held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam in collaboration with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) organised an online ‘Awareness cum Training Programme on Assessment and Accreditation by NAAC for Legal Education Institutes of North East Region’ on Friday in order to build the capacity of Legal Education Institutes of the region towards efficaciously preparing themselves for the assessment and accreditation process.

Prof Amiya Kumar Rath, advisor-NAAC, Dr Sujata P Shanbhag, advisor-NAAC, Dr Priya Narayanan, advisor-NAAC and Dr CM Rao, principal of MP Law College, Aurangabad and member, Drafting Committee for NAAC Manual for Legal Education Institutes deliberated upon various aspects of the assessment and accreditation modality.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, adviser, Education, Govt of Assam graced the Valedictory Session as the chief guest and Prof Srikrishnadeva Rao, vice-chancellor, National Law University Delhi was present as the guest of honour. Patron of the programme, Prof VK Ahuja, vice-chancellor, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam emphasised on the merits of the customised manual developed by NAAC for Legal Education Institutes and urged upon the participating institutions to apply for assessment and accreditation by NAAC.

Over a hundred participants, including principals and faculty members of Legal Education Institutes, joined the programme.