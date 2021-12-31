HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 30: To prevent road accidents on New Year’s Eve on December 31 and New Year day on January 1, 2022, the district administration, Transport Department and Excise Department and law and order authority have jointly taken out an awareness drive against drunk driving.

Addressing the media at the DC conference hall here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Dibakar Nath, said that vehicular accidents happen mostly due to drunken driving by the under-aged on two wheelers not wearing helmets.

“The district administration wants to give a few directives to the people that no one should ride two wheelers without wearing helmets and to put on seat belts while driving four wheelers. We have directed all petrol pumps not to issue fuel for those not wearing helmets and not putting on seat belts,” said the DC.

He further said, “There is a joint team with the magistrate and enforcement team from the Excise Department and Transport Department and police. Checkpoints have been set-up at various locations to detect drunken driving by using a breathalyzer.”

He informed that the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that there should be no road accident on December 31 and January 1, 2022.

He also said if minors are found to be riding two wheelers, the parents would be liable under MVI act. The district administration has also requested all government departments and private institutions to direct their employees to wear helmets while riding two wheelers.

To those going for a picnic, he has appealed not to drive vehicles in a drunken state. The Excise Department has been directed to inform liquor shops not to sell liquor to those not wearing a helmet and seat belt.

District Transport officer (DTO), Bikram Aditya Gogoi informed that in December alone more than 1,000 cases of not wearing a helmet and more than 400 cases of not putting on seat belts were detected.