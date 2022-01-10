Awareness Meet on Witchcraft Organised

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 9: A special ‘Awareness Meet’ on witchcraft and beliefs on supernatural powers was held at Langphangki village, some 11 kms away from Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong.

The campaign was organised by Guwahati based NGO named ‘Sahyog Assam’ in collaboration with the Police Administration of West Karbi Anglong.

The NGO’s president, Purabi Barua urged the people to send their children to school. The government has given facilities to children such as free textbooks, food, uniforms, etc. Education will bring changes.

Advisor of the NGO Inu Sharma said in this age one should not think of black magic. One should think on scientific lines to develop one’s area.

She also interacted with the victim families of witch hunts and the villagers.

The programme was attended by OC of Baithalangso police station, Satyajit Borah, Peter Marak and Niharson Sangma and over hundreds of villagers.

It may be mentioned that a few days back 6 houses were attacked and vandalised at Langphangki Garo village accusing them of practising witchcraft. The victims were beaten up by a mop.

The rumour occurred when one family of the same village felt prolonged illness and the priest was called for prayers. It is suspected that the priest instigated the attack. After the priest departed from the villagers formed a mop, mostly of women and attack the houses.

The accused priest was picked up for interrogation but later released when the rioters surrendered to the police.

Till the filing of this report, few women are still in jail.