Awareness on Diabetic Foot Programme at RGU

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: The Royal School of Nursing (RSN) organized an awareness Programme on Diabetic Foot where the invited guest speaker, Dr. Sudhir K. Jain, Chief Diabetic foot surgeon spoke on “Awareness on Diabetic Foot”. The programme was attended by the faculties and students of Royal School of Nursing, Royal School of Medical and Allied Sciences, Royal School of Pharmacy and Royal School of Social Work.

Dr. Jain shared his valuable knowledge and experience on the topic. He mentioned that Diabetic patient by the year 2030 in India will be around 79.4 million and one in every six people having diabetes experience foot ulcer in their lifetime. Each year 4 million people worldwide get foot ulcers.

He also stated few facts like on diabetic foot suffering such as, on an average in every 30 seconds one diabetic foot amputation is undertaken in the world, lower limp amputation rate is 15-16 times higher in diabetics and foot ulcer precedes 85% non-traumatic amputation among diabetics, about 70% of all leg amputations happen to people with diabetes. In developing countries, it is estimated that food problems may account for as much as 40% of available health care resources and with good care, up to 85% of amputation can be avoided.

The programme helped the audience in gaining the knowledge and also created awareness of the growing hazard due to lack of improper care for diabetic foot among the majority of people in India and world.