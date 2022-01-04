Awareness Programme Held at Nagaon Khagarijan College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 3: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Nagaon Khagarijan College organised an awareness programme on ‘Rising energy demand: Deforestation and climate change’ at the college premises on Monday. Debajit Das, project coordinator, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) graced the occasion as the resource person. Dr Ramesh Nath, principal of the college chaired the programme.

While addressing the occasion, Debajit Das expressed his concern over the dangers of rising energy consumption and demand. He highlighted the possibilities of destructive temperature spikes as a possible future due to over consumption of energy and massive deforestation through an interactive PowerPoint presentation. In his speech, Das pointed out around five important causes for weather versus climate change, greenhouse effect, the effect of those changes on human survival, response of the world to those changes and finally the ways one can contribute to do one’s bit in conservation and well-being of mother earth.

Over 100 students and other participants attended the programme, a release added.