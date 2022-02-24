Awareness Programme On Mental Health Held At Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 23: Under the aegis of joint director of health services, Biswanath and in collaboration with Biswanath Poly Clinic an awareness camp was organised at the auditorium located at Golia Gaon on Wednesday. A total of 150 patients attended the camp. The medical team including Dr Dipjyoti Deuri, Dr Batil Das and Dr Priyambada Pohkrel attended the camp and provided medical services. The organisers provided free medicines besides fifty percent concessions in laboratory tests. The team of doctors addressed the gathering on issues and causes of gradual increase in the numbers of persons with mental illness. The team of doctors provided tips on how to overcome mental stress and anxieties, etc.