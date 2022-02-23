Awareness Programme On Wildlife, Environment Law Organised

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: District Legal Services Authority, Biswanath in association with Biswanath Wildlife Division and Institutional Innovation Council of Biswanath College organised an awareness programme on the topic ‘Wildlife and Environment Law, Forest Law and the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972’ at Biswanath College on Monday. The awareness programme was inaugurated by Dr Chintamani Sarmah; principal of Biswanath College. Abdush Chhatar; secretary of Biswanath District Legal Services Authority, Jatindra Mohan Das; forest officer, Biswanath and Raju Gogoi; beat officer briefed the topic among the students. In this connection, a lecture series was organised among the students. Dipjyoti Nath, president of IIC, Biswanath College conducted the proceedings of the lecture series. Dipankar Saikia, Debika Bora and Arun Das graced the occasion as judges. A total of forty students took part in the lecture session. Bichitra Kumar Bhuyan secured the first position while Karabi Kakaty and Shruti Agasti held second and third positions respectively.