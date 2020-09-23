Awareness rally on Covid-19 held in Hailakandi district

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Sept 23: An Awareness Rally on COVID-19 was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Hailakandi, Megh Nidhi Dahal on Wednesday morning. Flagging off the rally from his office campus in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner, RK Dam; Joint Director, Health Services, Dr Ashutosh Barman and other senior health officials, Deputy Commissioner Dahal called upon the participants comprising health and Anganwadi workers to spread awareness among the people on COVID-19 disease and the need to undergo Rapid Antigen Test to contain the disease.

Dahal asked the participants to visit the doorstep of the people in every ward under Hailakandi municipality areas and elsewhere to remove the misconceptions on COVID-19 and underscore the need to adopt precautionary and preventive steps vis-a-vis maintaining all COVID-19 protocols to bring the disease under control.

The number of participants in the rally was kept to a bare minimum of 30 keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines. The rally traversed through the main thoroughfares of Hailakandi town before culminating at DC’s campus. The participants wearing masks carried banners and placards and distributed leaflets on the way. Awareness rallies have also been carried out at Algapur and all the four BPHCs.