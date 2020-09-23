Awareness rally on COVID-19 in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 23: A mass awareness campaign rally was carried out on COVID-19 at Balajan BPHC on Wednesday in Kokrajhar district to create awareness against the COVID-19 situation among society. Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar Bhaskar Phukan flagged off the awareness rally where hundreds of ASHA activists and nurses from rural areas participated.

Notably, the rally started from Balajan BPHC and traversed through JD Road and concluded at the same point. The programme was organised by District Health Society, Kokrajhar and district administration to create awareness on COVID-19. The rally aimed at reaching out to 1.92 lakh families in the Kokrajhar district. Phukan informed that the awareness campaign has been organising such rallies to create awareness and prevention measures against the COVID-19 situation among common masses. He also urged the citizens to maintain social distancing while stepping to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.