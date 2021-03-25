Awareness rally on World TB Day across state

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 24: Along with rest of the state, the World TB Day, 2021 was observed at Tipkai in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday that saw huge citizen’s participation.

An awareness rally was carried out which was started from the premises of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College at Tipkai via Tipkai bazaar and back to the Tipkai College followed by a seminar in the hall of the college where hundreds of students were participated.

The seminar was chaired by Tipkai based Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College principal Dhanranjal Lal. Kokrajhar District TB officer Dr. Kaushik Das attended the programme as speaker who elaborated the symptoms of TB (Tuberculosis) and diagnosis and treatment. He said that the World TB Day was observed in Tipkai which was geographically hard to reach area and to uplift the rural population to bring awareness on TB.

The other speakers were Nita Baruah, Lecturer, Tikai Senior Higher Secondary School and Biswa Kumar Brahma and Amar Brahma, social workers of Tipkai area.

In the meeting five numbers of cured TB patients who are called TB Champions were felicitated with Aronai.

The seminar was followed by magic show performed by Magician P.C. Chanda on awareness of TB Symptoms through his magic show.

MANGALDAI: Under the aegis of District Tuberculosis Center, Udalguri, in association with the authority of Hatigarh Tea Estate the World Tuberculosis Day was observed at Hatigarh near Paneri on Wednesday. In Connection with the programme an awareness rally was carried out by more than three hundred participants.

Inaugurating the rally Dr Taibur Rahman, joint director of health, Udalguri, said that tuberculosis was a deadly infectious disease and the treatment was so costly. But at present the patients should not worried about the cost of treatment as because government schemes have covered almost all the expenses for the purpose. Moreover for healthy diet Rs.500 per month for every patient is born by the government, he said. The rally was accompanied by several cultural groups from different parts of the district.

The open session of the programme was chaired by Ganesha Dutta, a senior observer of Udalguri district tuberculosis unit. Among others Dr Rabin Deka, MOTC, Dr Nabajit Hatibaruah, Dr Hemanta Kumar Sarma, Dr Milan Mazumder, Dr Dipak Kumar Deuri, social worker Ranjit Tanti addressed the gathering in the meeting. In the meeting a total of eleven heath workers including senior manager of Hatigarh Tea Estate Pran Pratim Bhattacharyya, grade four employee of Paneri Tea Estate Shoma Munda, L. T. Bhakatpara state dispensary, Kishor Sarma, pharmacist Hitram Kalita, Dr Nabajit Hatibaruah, Dr Purna kanta Khakhlary were felicitated for their service to the community.