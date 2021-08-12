Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme at Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 11: A District Rural Road Seminar was held at the new conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday organised by the Tezpur, Sootea and Rangapara Rural Roads Division and the Barchala and Dhekiajuli Rural Roads Division under Sonitpur and Biswanath Roads Division of the Public Works Department as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme being held in commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, in the presence of president, Sonitpur Zila Parishad, Dolly Surin, CEO , Zilla Parishad Diganta Baishya, DDC Soban Gowala, vice-president , Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Marami Daimari, Zilla Parishad members, Anchalik Panchayat members and other Panchayati raj representatives and officers and staff of PWD department. Executive engineer, PWD, Tezpur, Sootea and Rangapara Division , Ajit Kumar Medhi delivered the welcome address while superintending engineer, PWD, Sonitpur and Biswanath Roads Division, Kamakhya Prasad Das gave a detailed overview of the various works undertaken by the PWD (Roads) department under the flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) during phase I, II and III. It may be noted that till date a total of 787.70 kms of roads out of the total sanctioned length of 893.06 kms have been completed in the district in the first two phases under PMGSY, while 44 out of 47 bridges have been completed. Work on schemes of Phase III are currently underway.