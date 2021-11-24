Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Special lecture organised at Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 23: On the occasion of ‘Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav’, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the historic Nowgong College in association with Vivekananda Study Kendra organised a special lecture on ‘Sri Arabinda Alok Kola, Kabya aru Sahityar Mul Totha Tatparya’ at the college auditorium on Tuesday.

The Sahitya Academy awardee Diganta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion as the key orator.

The programme was initiated with the lightening of lamps by Dr Pramesh Kr Sarma, noted physician and the son of the founder principal of Nowgong College. Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college chaired the programme and also delivered the welcome address while Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, coordinator of IQAC anchored the entire programme.

In his speech, Diganta Biswa Sarma, the key orator of the lecture said that those who deprecate art, culture and literature are just equivalent to beasts. The feelings from the core of heart is the first and prime encouragement towards art, culture and literature, he added.

“It is the vibration of the inner soul and expression of aesthetic sensibility, truth and beauty,” Sarma said adding further that when the waves of all those three elements hit on the heart, then it enhances one to create art, culture and literature.

Encouragement, beauty and inner pleasure as well as contentment are the sole strength of art, culture, literature and poetry, he added further.

The current teaching staff, retired teachers, students and other staff of the college were present in the programme, a release added.