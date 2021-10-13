Back from the dead: Only to transfer land  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 12: In a bizarre case in Karbi Anglong, a dead man has transferred land to a Club in Karbi Anglong with the connivance of a revenue official. This has come to light after the family members of the dead man came to know of the development in the aftermath of the NH 29 road widening by the NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

The family members of the deceased man Ahina Timung alleged that a mandal of Phuloni Revenue Circle in Karbi Anglong who is also a member of the Karbi Riso Nimso Club (KRNC) at Parokhuwa in Karbi Anglong has forged land documents by a fake thumb impression of Ahina Timung.

In a press conference held here at Karbi Anglong District Press Club, Dhaniram Timung, son of late Ahina Timung said that a bigha of land in the name of his late father Ahina Timung was procured by forging documents showing donation of land by his father to the KRNC.

Timung said, “My father has 6 Bigha, 2 Katha and 9 Lesa land at Parokhuwa under Dag No. 618. During the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), on request of the KAAC authority KRNC was verbally allowed to build their club buildings in exchange for government jobs.”

Timung further said, “But when the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways took up road widening for a four lane NH 29, the club members including Mandal, Bimal Terang under false thumb impression of my father, have procured the land patta for KRNC from Phuloni Revenue Circle office in 2021 when my father had already died in 2012.”

Timung raised questions as to how his dead father can transfer land to the KRNC. He accused Mandal Bimal Terang and the Club members of forgery in procuring the land documents without the concern of the family members of late Timung. KRNC is asked to return the forged land documents.

An FIR has been lodged by the family members of late Timung against the president of KRNC, Sarthe Terang and secretary, Arvin Terang at Dokmoka Police Station on October 9 for forging the land documents.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.