Back home after working for 16 days only in pvt company

Seven Karbi youth stranded in Thirivallur arrive KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 28: Seven youths who got stranded at Thirivallur in Tamil Nadu due to nationwide lockdown against COVID-19 arrived here on Thursday.

The youths who hail from West Karbi Anglong cycled all the way from Thirivallur to West Bengal from where they boarded a truck to reach Assam.

They started their journey on May 17. It took 11 days for them to reach Diphu. After medical screening at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) here they were taken to Donkamukam for 14-day institutional quarantine.

They have been identified as: Dhorom Hanse (Satgaon), Rengsi-im Teron (Maisam village), Vothalangso; Bikram Bey (Barpathar village), Vothalangso; Rohit Bey (Borpathar village, Vothatlangso), Semson Engti and Samason Terang (both from Kuthepi village, Dongkamukam).

Dhorom Hanse said they have been working in a private company “Universal Engineering at Thirivallur for three months prior the lockdown. They could work for only 16 days in the company, when the lockdown began.”

“We were in Thirivallur three months prior the lockdown. We got work in the company but could work only for 16 days. During the lockdown there was no work and the company asked us to leave. The company stopped providing us food and lodging. We have no option but to come back home,” Hanse said.

“On May 17 we started our journey in Thirivallur. We have little cash in our pockets and decided to journey on bicycles. During our journey we received whatever was given to us by friendly people. Food, water and money were extended to us by kind hearted persons. During the night we slept under trees or on open fields,” Hanse said.

Hanse said his group of seven received Rs 10,000 from Chief Executive Member (CEM) Relief Fund while in Thirivallur.

On reaching a place called Kaliani in West Bengal on May 26, former minister Holiram Terang informed about the youth to CEM Tuliram Ronghang. And from CEM Relief Fund Rs 50,000 was sent to the group.

From West Bengal, the group hired a truck with Rs 40,000. The truck reached Diphu on Thursday morning and another Rs 20,000/- was paid to the truck driver.

Even as the seven showed no sign of COVID-19, they were sent to Donkamukam for institutional quarantine.