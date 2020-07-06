Baghjan blowout compensation: Identification of affected families on

905 families affected due to Baghjan blowout since May 27

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 5: A committee formed by Tinsukia district administration carried out a survey on 10 more Baghjan blowout families in Tinsukia on Saturday.

Till date 905 families have been covered under this survey.

After the May 27 incident, the villagers left their houses and took shelter in relief camps. Many houses were burnt due to massive inferno from the Baghjan 5 oil well.

The blowout has affected the entire eco-system of Baghjan area and surrounding Dibru-Saikhowa National park.

“Survey works carried out for paying compensation to the affected families and we have found 905 families till now and the survey works is still going on,” said an official at Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office.

Moreover, all arrangements for water supply have been completed. However, the area in the pontoon bridge side was inundated with floodwater. Refilling of water reservoirs are being carried out. Connection of suction and delivery lines of OIL CMT high discharge water pump placed near reservoir No.1 (12000 KL capacity) is in progress.

According to the OIL press statement, while placing the fire water monitor, the bulldozer got stuck on Saturday near the well head and this hindered the progress of debris removal. M/s Alert called off the operations at 9:15 pm on Saturday. One 300 ton crane reached the site on Sunday and attempt is made to pull out the stuck bulldozer after putting heat shields around the crane boom. Fire tenders are operating to cool the bulldozer to avoid damage to the same.

However, the air quality and noise level monitoring were conducted in Baghjan side, while air quality monitoring was conducted in Guijan side on Saturday. The monitoring team from M/s ERM visited Notungaon, Bebejia and Motapung Panchayat Offices for consultation.

The team also had consultation with medical staffs of Middle Primary Health Centre (MPHC), Barekuri. M/s ERM’s study will be continued till one week beyond the date of capping the well successfully.