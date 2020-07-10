Baghjan fire enters 44th day; locals fume over OIL failure

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 9: Oil India Limited (OIL) has failed to douse the fire at oil well number 5 at Baghjan which has entered 44th day on Thursday.

Notably, six experts from Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control were called to control the fire at Baghjan but they failed to control the fire till date.

On May 27, a blowout occurred at Baghjan 5 Oil well and after 13 days another blowout occurred at the same oil well. Massive fire engulfed in the entire Baghjan area causing damage to the lives and property of the people.

Maguri-Motapung beel had been affected due to the blowout. Oil and condensate started flowing in the Maguri-Motapung beel caused harm to the aquatic animals and birds. The surrounding Dibru-Saikhowa National park had also been affected due to the massive inferno.

Meanwhile, under the banner of Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Sangha, the affected people recently staged a protest in front of Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office seeking compensation to the damage on their property.

On Tuesday, a few irate locals of Baghjan tried to enter the affected area which was cordoned off because the ongoing work to control the blaze. The protesters tried to self immolate but police prevented them and drove them back from the affected area.

Speaking to this Correspondent, Nirantar Gohain, an environmentalist, said that Oil India Limited had failed to control the fire and day by day the blaze has been causing problem for the entire eco-system of Dibru-Saikhowa National park.

“The intensity of buzzing sound from the blowout area has been increasing since few days and the tremors has been still going on since the second blowout happened on June 9. It has been affecting the whole environment of the region. Oil India has taken July 7 as the deadline to control the fire but still they failed till date to control the fire,” said Gohain.

Meanwhile, air quality monitoring was carried out in both Baghjan and Guijan sides, while noise level monitoring was carried out in Baghjan side on Wednesday.

However, the team from M/s ERM also had carried out consultation with fisherman in Maguri Beel area and ecological survey in Maguri Grassland area on Wednesday. M/s ERM’s study will be continued till one week beyond the date of capping the well successfully.

“Due continuous rain and movement of heavy vehicles, condition of the approach road to well plinth keeps deteriorating. Despite deterioration, the progress of debris removal is continuing. Efforts are on constantly to repair the bad patches of the road. Preparations are on for debris removal from the well plinth as reported this morning,” an OIL official said.