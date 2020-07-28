Baghjan fire on for two months, flames continue to erupt

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 27: Two months have passed but still the Baghjan oil well blowout could not be doused. On May 27, the Baghjan oil well blowout occurred while work was going on at the high pressure oil well.

The Baghjan oil well blowout incurred heavy losses to Oil India Limited (OIL). Due to the blowout, the entire environment of Maguri-Motapung Beel and it’s surrounding was badly affected.

“Today Baghjan blowout completed two months but still flames come out from the oil well. The experts from Singpore-based Alert Disaster Control, OIL and ONGCL are trying to douse the fire but it is taking times. It is one of the high pressure oil well in upper Assam. The blowout had caused extensive damages to environment and the families living in vicinity of the oil well,” said a villager of Baghjan.

However, final preparation for capping operation has been going on. Activities at well site commenced since Monday early morning. New studs have been transferred to the site for replacing the deformed and damaged studs of the lowermost casing head housing flange.

“The first phase of sample collection prior to bio remediation job is being carried out jointly by OIL and TERI team in and around Baghjan blow out well site. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress. Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is also being carried out,” an OIL press statement said.

Meanwhile, interpretation of the collected data will be carried out using specialised software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.