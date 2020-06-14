Baghjan inferno: Sonowal, Pradhan to make joint visit today

Oil well fire still rages on; 3 more foreign experts reach blown out site

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH/ GUWAHATI, June 13: As the inferno at Oil well No 5 of Oil India Ltd (OIL) continued at Baghjan, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan will make a joint visit to the blowout site on Sunday.

On the other hand, another set of three foreign experts joined the Alert Disaster Control team on Saturday to conduct a joint recce at the Baghjan blowout site along with the disaster management team of Oil India Limited (OIL) and ONGC.

Pradhan met Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati and decided to make a joint visit to the site to have ground understanding about the situation. Sonowal said that the state government has been extending all needful support to OIL in its efforts to control the situation.

He said that Tinsukia district administration prior to the fire incident evacuated people from the nearby villages and they are being put up in relief camps.

During the meeting, both Sonowal and Pradhan talked to senior OIL officials and industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who is presently camping at Tinsukia through video conference to have an understanding about the ground situation and the measures taken by OIL to cap the well.

The Union minister assured that his ministry is closely monitoring the situation and assured that all necessary steps would be taken by the government to provide succour to the affected families.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of state for cultural affairs Naba Kumar Doley, MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, principal secretary to CM Sanjay Lohiya, senior officials of petroleum ministry and state government were present in the meeting.

On late Friday night well control specialists Matthew Connors from Vancouver in Canada, Anthony Steven Reynolds and Doug Dallas, both from Houston USA had reached Duliajan. Earlier, three members of Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control – Michael Ernest Allcorn, Craig Neil Duncan and Edward Harris MacLeod – had reached on June 8.

Since the day of the blowout on May 27 and subsequent fire on June 9, the well has been spewing gas and condensate particles continuously. Already two fire fighters have lost their lives in the gas well blaze.

“Preliminary work of arranging facilities for well control operation has begun. Two high discharge water pumps have been placed at the site. Testing and commissioning of these pumps are planned for today after completion of connection of suction and delivery lines,” an OIL statement said here Saturday.

“Filling of water in CMT reservoir (3000KL) from Dangori River is in progress. All equipment and other materials from ONGC-Sivasagar yard has reached Duliajan and unloading of same at OIL’s CMT yard is in progress for inspection by experts from Alert team, it said. “Development of debris laydown area, site refuge and control area and CMT reservoir is planned from today,” the statement said.

“Land deal for laying water line to CMT reservoir (Capacity: 10000-12000 KL) and for placing kill pumps and flare pit is underway. Yesterday the land deal for debris laydown area, site refuge and control area and water reservoir was finalised with the help of DC Tinsukia. Vehicle carrying equipment from ONGC-Rajamundry crossed Kharagpur as per latest report of 08:00 hrs,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, Biswajit Roy, director (HR&BD), OIL visited the relief camps along with Prasanta Barkakaty ED (HR&A), Jitmol Doley, DIG of police (north eastern region) and Shiladitya Chetia, SP Tinsukia and interacted with the camp inmates. Over 7,000 people who were evacuated after the Baghjan blowout has been provided shelter at 14 relief camps set up by Oil India Limited and the district administration. Meanwhile, OIL officials said that they have suffered a production loss of 500 MT of crude oil from 23 oil wells and 0.46 MMSCM of natural gas from 3 gas wells on June 12 due to agitation programme by local people and various organisations.