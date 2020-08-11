Baghjan oil inferno: BOP placed over oil well head, to be doused soon

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 10: The Blow Out Preventer (BOP) stack was successfully placed over the Baghjan 5 oil well head on Monday.

BOP stack alignment job was underway to insert the studs, one of the two bull lines connected with the Athey Wagon which was lifting the BOP stack came out from the socket due to impact of excessive heat. The Baghjan blowout incident on Monday completed 76th day but still the fire has been coming out from the blowout site.

“From the safety point of view and stability required for alignment of the BOP stack on the well head, experts decided to safely remove the BOP stack from the well head. Operations will resume after carrying out necessary rectification jobs,” said an OIL statement.

“We hope that very soon we will douse the fire of Baghjan 5 oil rig. Our experts are working hard to control the fire. Our work has been affected due to the successive floods,” said an OIL official.

However, OIL, ONGCL and experts from Singapore based firm are working hard to douse the fire which had affected the environment as well as the entire Baghjan area. Many people have to left their home to save their lives. OIL has also fetched huge losses due to the sudden blowout at Baghjan 5 oil well.

According to the statement, total number of families surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till Sunday in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is 2,739.

Oil and gas production still continued to be affected due to forceful closure of few oil and gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS.

Drilling and workover operation also continued to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.

“As a result of protests/blockades/bandhs staged by locals since May 27 due to the blowout, OIL’s cumulative loss of crude oil and natural gas has been 24,968 MT and 60.2 MMSCM respectively,” a statement said.