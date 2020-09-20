Baghjan oil well fire: BGYMS suspends blockade

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 19: The Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha (BGYMS) on Saturday temporarily suspended the indefinite blockade for seven days after discussion with Tinsukia district administration on Friday.

The affected villagers under BGYMS blockade the Baghjan no 5 oil well road connecting Tinsukia and Doomdooma from September 17.

The blockade has affected the ongoing work of OIL causing immense problem for the people working at Baghjan no 5 oil well.

Meanwhile, the OIL had sent a letter to BGYMS requesting them to lift the blockade on Friday. Satyajit Moran, president, Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha, said, “We have temporarily suspended our blockade programme for seven days after discussion with Tinsukia deputy commissioner at Tinsukia DC office. They assured us that within seven days the matter of compensation will be solved.”

He further said, “We are continuing our blockade programme at Baghjan EPS because we want to stop the production till the problem will completely be solved.”

“We have demanded for rented house for the accommodation of the affected people. Tinsukia district administration has been taking steps for the accommodation facilities of the people by proving them with rented house,” Moran added.