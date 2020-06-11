Baghjan oil well fire continues; two dead, 7,000 people evacuated

PM assures support ** Patowary tells OIL officials to take immediate measures

By: Avik Chakraborty

DIBRUGARH, June 10: Two people have been killed in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well No 5 of Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Baghjan in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday due to a blowout that has been continuing since May 27. A tea of rescuers of NDRF recovered the two charred bodies on Wednesday.

Massive devastation continued in the site which has posed a serious threat to Dibru-Saikhowa Wild Life Sanctuary forcing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his tweets, Sonowal said, “He (PM) assured of all possible help to resolve the situation and provide relief to victims.”

Following this, the PM’s office also tweeted, saying, “PM assured all possible support from the Centre. The situation is being monitored closely.”

A media report quoted Sonowal as saying the experts believe that they need around 25-28 days to control the situation. According to OIL, a number of houses, vehicles, small gardens and some forest areas were burnt due to fire.

The charred bodies of two fire fighters of OIL were recovered from the Baghjan production oil well site by NDRF team. They have been identified as Durlav Gogoi and Tileswar Gohain. Durlav Gogoi was a footballer and played from Assam State team as a goalkeeper.

On Tuesday, when the fire broke out at the Baghjan 5 oil well, fire tenders from OIL and ONGCL were pressed into service to douse the flames. Since Tuesday both of them were missing after the disaster.

Three fire tenders from Indian Air Force (IAF) were pressed into service to control the inferno. The entire Baghjan area was engulfed into the massive fire which causes extensive damages to animals, environment and property. At list 50 houses at Baghjan were damaged due to the massive fire.

Meanwhile, Oil India Limited (OIL) on Tuesday suspended two senior officials from Oil and Gas Production Service (OGPS) and drilling department.

The officers have been identified as chief engineer of OGPS, Bidyut Pawan Das and superintending engineer, drilling Debojit Das.

“We have suspended two senior official of OIL yesterday. A high level inquiry has been initiated and waiting for the report. We cannot tell much about the incident right now but after the inquiry is over we can comment on the issue,” said a senior official of OIL.

The official further added a show cause notice has been given to the officials.

After the preliminary discussion and de-briefing session, the experts from Singapore’s ‘Alert Disaster Control’, led by Michael Ernest Allcorn, along with the OIL team, reached Baghjan well site in the Monday afternoon.

“The experts from Alert complimented OIL for all the preparatory works carried out so far and mentioned that based on their wide experience of handling over a thousand blowouts in around 135 countries all over the world under different conditions, they are confident of controlling the well at the earliest with necessary support from OIL,” read the press release.

OIL chairman cum managing director Sushil Chandra Mishra had a detailed discussion with state industries minister minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Tinsukia in the presence of Tinsukia deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu and apprised him of the status of the blowout and actions initiated by OIL.

“Immediate compensation is being disbursed to the families of two OIL employees, who sacrificed their lives.

Four persons (two from OIL, one from ONGC and one from Contractor) sustained minor injury and have been given immediate medical help.

Currently, Fire Tenders are spraying water to contain fire from spreading in the surrounding areas. Arrangement for additional water for fire control is in progress,” an OIL press statement stated.

On the other hand, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan conducted another emergency video conferencing meeting on Wednesday at with OIL team at Duliajan and Baghjan.

Patowary took complete stock of the ground level situation of the fire from the OIL team at Baghjan and advised OIL to take immediate action for providing all necessary support to the affected people in the fire.

The minister further advised OIL team to take all steps to control the spread of fire. As an immediate actionable measure after the meeting, CMD-OIL constituted four teams, viz. Technical, Arrangements and Facilities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Other Issues for effective execution of measures in the current crisis situation.

Experts’ team from M/s Alert, Singapore visited the well site on Wednesday morning along with OIL and ONGC teams to assess the current situation and is currently preparing the roadmap for the next course of action. After the incident, affected people in the surrounding areas are accommodated at 12 relief camps at a safer distance with the help of district administration and arrangement for food and other basic needs have been made.

According to locals, severe lapses on the part of OIL has been said to be responsible for the Baghjan oil well blowout, which has uncounted damages to animals, environment and human lives.

According to sources, on May 26, work over has been going on at the Baghjan oil well site to enhance more production of crude oil from the oil field. Baghjan and Barekuri oil fields in Tinsukia are the two major oil fields of OIL which produces maximum crude oil.

Nearly, 7,000 people from areas near Baghjan gas well have been moved to 12 relief camps, company and government officials said.

In a statement, OIL said it has also formed four teams comprising senior officials to implement measures to mitigate the crisis arising out of the gas well blowout and the massive fire that broke out at the site.

“After the incident (fire), affected people in the surrounding areas are accommodated at 12 relief camps at a safer distance with the help of the district administration and arrangements for food and other basic needs have been made,” it added.

Several villagers has left their village and taken refuge at the relief camps.

“Our houses were damaged due to massive fire which engulfed the entire region of Baghjan. We fled from our houses to save our lives. Oil has failed to control the fire and as a result we have to lost everything. Our paddy fields were damaged and many of our animals died due to the heavy flame comes out from the Baghjan oil well site,” said an villager of Baghjan.

The biodiversity of Dibru-Saikhowa National park has been facing grave danger after production oil well of Baghjan in upper Assam Tinsukia caught fire while clearing operation were on at the oil site on Tuesday.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is just 2 km from the site, facing grave danger because of the massive fire which engulfed more than 50 houses in the Baghjan area.

“Fire has been spreading into the forest as well as village area in an uncontrollable way. If the fire cannot be control immediately then it will have a disastrous effect on the biodiversity. The life of the animals are at risk. It is one of the biggest disaster so far in India. Due to the negligence on the part of OIl, first blownout happened and they failed to control the fire in last 14 days. Oil and gas has been continuously leaking from the site,” said Bijay Gogoi, an environmentalist.