Baghjan oil well fire doused finally

Ordeal ends after 172 days, thanks to experts from Canada

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 15: Baghjan oil and natural gas well, which had a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9, was successfully killed after 172 days on Sunday.

“The well no. 5 has been killed with brine solution and under control now. Fire has been doused completely,” Oil India Ltd (OIL) spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika informed here.

“There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build up. Further operation to abandon the well is in progress,” Hazarika said.

The Snubbing unit reached Baghjan recently from Calgary, Canada and started their work and on Sunday they successfully doused the fire.

It is worth mentioning that after successful capping of the well on August 17, 2020 followed by subsequent challenges encountered in surface killing operations, it was decided to kill the Baghjan blowout well by deployment of snubbing unit.

In a tweet, OIL confirmed the development by saying, “Baghjan blowout well successfully killed: The well has been killed with brine solution & under control now. Fire has been doused completely. There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 hrs to check if there is any amount of gas migration & pressure build up.”

“After 172 days, the Baghjan fire finally doused. We are hoping that everything will be fine. For last 24 hours the whole process will be observed,” Hazarika said.

Dr. P Chandrasekaran, director (exploration and development), PK Goswami, director (operations) and DK Das, resident chief executive, visited the Baghjan well site and had detailed discussions with the experts from Alert and OIL team.

The massive fire has engulfed the whole Baghjan village which affected the whole environment. Black smoke and fire has engulfed the whole region.

The people fled from the village to save their life and taken shelter at nearby relief camps.

“We have never seen such huge fire earlier. Our houses and property were damaged in the fire. We save our life but we have lost all our belongings. But today I am happy that the fire was doused,” said an affected villager.

Satyajit Moran, president of Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha said, “We are happy that after several attempt the fire was doused. The fire has caused extensive damage to the lives and property. We appeal the OIL and Tinsukia district administration to provide the compensation.”