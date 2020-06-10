Baghjan situation turns volatile as well catches fire

CM deputes Patowary, Cong bats for US experts

By: Avik Chakravorty

DIBRUGARH, June 9: The natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district that has been spewing gas and condensate, caught fire on Tuesday — 13 days after it had a blowout.

This has forced chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to depute state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to Baghajan to take the stock of the situation.

Large plumes of smoke are emanating from the well, located which can be seen several kilometers away from the site close to Dibru Saikhowa National Park and the eco-sensitive Maguri Mottapung wetland.

“The fire broke out at 1:15 pm at the production well of Baghjan 5 under Baghjan oil field. The reason for the outbreak is not ascertained yet. Apart from a fireman of Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), who sustained a minor injury, no one else has been injured,” said Jayant Bormudoi, senior manager (corporate communication), OIL.

Fire caught at the production well when three Singapore experts were present at the site to control the leakage of oil and gas from the site.

“Around 1.15 pm we have heard a loud sound from the Baghjan area when the blownout happened recently. We come out from our home and see black smoke comes out from the Baghjan 5 oil well area,” said a local resident of Baghjan area.

Three experts of Singapore based firm “M/s Alert Disaster Control” reached Duliajan on Monday to control the disaster at Baghjan gas well.

The three experts are Michael Ernest All corn, senior well control operation/ team leader, Craig Neil Duncan, senior well control engineer, Edward Harris MacLeod, senior well control specialist.

Apart from directing Patowary to visit Baghajan to make a on the spot study, the chief minister also held a video conference with Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, officers of the petroleum ministry and the Singapore experts to take the stock of the ground situation.

Sonowal while expressing his apprehension on the impact of the fire on the environment and people living in the fringe areas, stressed on the need of putting out the fire at the earliest to ensure a conducive living condition for the people.

Pradhan apprised the chief minister of all the steps and technological interventions being made in synergistic way by all the stakeholders in putting the situation under control. He also informed that even air force has been kept on standby to deal with exigencies.

Sonowal also called Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation. Earlier, Sonowal telephoned Pradhan to inform him about the explosion at Baghjan oilfields and the resultant fire engulfing the area.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has expressed concern over the explosion and blamed the Central and state government’s negligent attitude for the disaster.

Saikia said that neither the Union petroleum minister nor senior officials of the Union petroleum ministry have felt it necessary to visit Baghjan even 13 days after the gas leak commenced. He stated that the Central Government was only interested in handing over oilfields, limestone mines and other natural resources of Assam to crony capitalists.

He mentioned that the disaster had endangered the existence of men and fauna in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Maguri Matapung lake, Baghan, Dighaltarang, Natun Rangagora and Barekuri areas and hence the state government should exert pressure on the Central government to bring in American experts such as the company founded by Late Red Adair to control the situation, instead of some relatively unknown Singaporean company.