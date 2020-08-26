Baghjan villagers make tent near Tinsukia DC office, seek compensation

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 25: The affected people of Baghjan oilwell blowout staged protest near Tinsukia deputy commissioner office seeking compensation entered second day on Tuesday.

It is a ‘symbolic protest’s by making tent near Tinsukia deputy commissioner office to press for their demand.

“Our house was damaged during the Baghjan fire and from then we are taking shelter at relief camp. Our condition has turned from bad to worse because it has been very tough to live in relief camp. We didn’t receive the compensation till date. We demand the Tinsukia district administration to release the compensation immediately,” said a villager of Baghjan.

OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said, “We have given Rs 20 lakh to 11 families whose houses were fully damaged in the Baghjan fire. We have also released Rs 11 crore to Tinsukia district administration for immediate financial help of the families. Total 2756 families were surveyed but we have not got the full assessment report from Tinsukia district administration. After getting the proper assessment report we will release the compensation.”

Satyajit Moran, president of Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuba Sangha, said, “From Monday we have camped here in protest for the compensation. Tinsukia district administration has assured us to pay the compensation on August 6 but till today the villagers didn’t receive the compensation. We have taken out a ‘symbolic protest’ to press for our demand. On Monday evening Tinsukia deputy commissioner met with us but didn’t say anything about compensation.”

“National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered to provide compensation according to the categories. The NGT has asked public sector company OIL to deposit Rs 25 crore for damage caused. The NGT has ordered to provide compensation as per their rule,” said Nirantar Gohain, an environmental activist.

Gohain said the entire biodiversity of Baghjan and its surrounding was affected after the blowout.

“The Maguri-Motapung beel (wetland) was affected due to continuous spewing of gas and condensate from the affected site. Due to the blowout the entire biodiversity was affected and it’s cannot be repaired,” Gohain said.