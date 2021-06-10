Baidyanath Maharana to be the new NEEPCO director (finance) 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: Baidyanath Maharana has been selected for the post of director (finance) in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Limited.

Currently he has been serving as chief general manager (finance) NEEPCO Ltd. Maharana was a cost accountant of the 1991 batch.

He possesses a diploma in software commercial application and was a graduate with physics (honours) from Utkal University. He joined NEEPCO as an accounts officer in 1993 and has been serving as chief general manager (finance).

He is a native of Odisha who with his dedication and affinity to the region, has made Northeast his home. He has all round exposure in finance along with an added experience in designing, coding and implementing financial software.

He has experience in project accounts, contracts management and finance concurrence, funds management, treasury management, etc. He has achieved many laurels in his career in NEEPCO by implementing new systems & methods and achieving cost reduction.